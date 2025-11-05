Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is back in the headlines.

And this time, he’s using Drew McIntyre’s name to do it.

Russo, who has been promoting Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) as of late, publicly extended an invitation to McIntyre to join the company whenever his WWE contract expires.

There’s just one problem, “The Scottish Psychopath” isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

If he does, there will be a lawsuit.

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre re-signed a new lucrative contract with WWE in mid-2024 after intense negotiations that reportedly went down to the wire. The Rock even congratulated McIntyre publicly at the time, calling attention to how close the deal came to not happening.

New details have since surfaced regarding McIntyre’s current WWE agreement.

According to those familiar with the situation, the deal is worth several million dollars per year and still has roughly two and a half years remaining. That would keep McIntyre under contract through at least 2028, with one source hinting that the extension was a four-year deal set to run through WrestleMania 2028.

Interestingly, McIntyre had previously expressed interest in working with JCW during his days on the independent circuit before returning to WWE, citing the promotion’s reputation for treating its talent well.

Drew McIntyre last competed inside a WWE ring this past weekend, where he came up short in his attempt to dethrone Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in their rematch from the historic WrestlePalooza on ESPN premium live event.

(H/T: Fightful Select)