A new report has surfaced regarding speculation on who could end up being Danhausen’s mystery tag team partner at WWE Backlash this Saturday in Tampa.

Danhausen is set to team with an undisclosed partner to face Kit Wilson and The Miz at the premium live event, and chatter has begun circulating behind the scenes about a potential surprise reveal.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted in a message to subscribers on X that while nothing is confirmed, one name currently being speculated internally is Jelly Roll.

“I can’t confirm this but I am hearing speculation that the mystery partner for Danhausen is, in fact, Jelly Roll,” he wrote. “Which would make a LOT more sense than an unadvertised PLE appearance by CM Punk.”

The report comes amid additional context tied to earlier creative plans, as prior to the decision for Cody Rhodes to defeat Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42, there had reportedly been an idea for Jelly Roll to team with Rhodes at WWE Backlash in a tag match against Orton and Pat McAfee.

That direction ultimately shifted, especially with Orton not appearing on WWE programming since WrestleMania. It was previously reported heading into the event that Orton was “hurting.”

As for betting odds surrounding Danhausen’s mystery partner, CM Punk currently sits as the favorite at -200. Joe Hendry follows at +200, with Mr. Iguana at +300, and Jelly Roll listed at +400.

Make sure to join us here on 5/9 at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Backlash Results coverage.