We reported last week here on WrestlingHeadlines.com that “Speedball” Mike Bailey has departed TNA Wrestling is expected to debut in All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

In an update on this, Fightful Select is reporting that Bailey’s deal with TNA is not up just yet. With that being said, he did finish up with the company at the recent TV tapings in Detroit, MI.

The report adds that Bailey was able to talk to outside companies starting in November.

While Bailey is headed to AEW, it doesn’t appear that he’ll be able to participate in the Continental Classic.

