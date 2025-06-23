Amid escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, Saudi Arabia has reportedly closed its airspace to civilian aircraft, prompting speculation about possible disruptions to WWE’s upcoming Night of Champions event.

Rumors quickly began circulating that WWE personnel were stranded in Qatar and unable to reach Saudi Arabia, putting event preparations in jeopardy.

However, the situation appears to be far less dramatic than initially suggested.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the majority of WWE staff have been on the ground in Saudi Arabia since the week of June 9th. Additional production crew members have continued to arrive over the past several days, and event setup has been underway for at least a week.

That said, there are currently five WWE staff members who are temporarily stuck at Doha Airport in Qatar. Sources indicate they were awaiting a connecting flight into Saudi Arabia when the airspace restrictions came into play.

As of this writing, WWE has not issued any official statement regarding the situation or the status of Night of Champions. However, we’re told that setup for the event is continuing as scheduled.