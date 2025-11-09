Former WWE star Nixon Newell (f.k.a. Tegan Nox) is speaking out amid reports that she and Miranda Alize turned down their planned tag team match for the November 8th episode of AEW Collision.

Newell took to social media to push back on the narrative, writing, “Not everything you read is true. Remember that.”

As previously reported, the two were scheduled to face Tay Conti and Anna Jay (TayJay) on the 11/8 edition of AEW Collision. According to one source, the bout was designed to be a short showcase to highlight Conti and Jay in a dominant fashion.

It’s believed Newell and Alize requested more time to make the match more competitive but were informed that the show’s format was already finalized. When their request wasn’t granted, the pair reportedly chose to walk away from the booking, said to have happened “an hour before bell time.”

Neither Newell nor Alize were under AEW contract at the time. That’s not unusual, as AEW frequently books unsigned talent for television appearances before offering deals later.

Wrestlers such as Sky Blue, Willow Nightingale, Konosuke Takeshita, and Powerhouse Hobbs all followed similar paths, starting as enhancement or short-term talents before earning full-time contracts.

With Newell and Alize out of the match, Hyan and Maya World were brought in on short notice to face TayJay. AEW officials were reportedly very appreciative of their quick turnaround and professionalism.

In addition to Newell’s post, Miranda Alize also released a brief statement on social media, hinting that the two have much more to share about the situation.

Both Newell and Alize have since re-shared a number of fan posts addressing the controversy, which can be seen in the embedded tweets below.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 11/8/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the AEW Collision walk-out controversy continue to surface.

Not everything you read is true. Remember that. — Nixon Newell (@RealNixonNewell) November 9, 2025

We have SOOOOOOOO much to say …………… — 🦈 Miranda Alize 🦈 (@MirandaAlize_) November 9, 2025

💀🙄

I for the love of God do not understand why they do this

Why the fuck are you making them go up against local competitors just for a 4 1/2 minutes squash match https://t.co/1JNb95aqDf — Dr. Chris (@prestigeinc11) November 9, 2025

Would help if that team hadn’t already been squashed last week. — Not watching AEW until TayJay are champions. (@OldDickLemon) November 9, 2025

I presume this will be the match against Tegan Nox and her GF which was meant to happen last week, but yeah I agree that they can do with some credible wins and not just quick squash matches — The Revolution 2022 (@_Wresling_2025) November 9, 2025

TayJay is in action ahead of their Quarterfinal Match in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Title Tournament! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/AWaKhLUE0g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2025

"That was very innovative!" – Tony Schiavone Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/vDET1cOLEj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2025