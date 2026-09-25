Maya World could reportedly be sidelined for the next couple of months following surgery.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that World is currently out of action after undergoing an undisclosed procedure. Her most recent match took place on the September 9 episode of AEW Dynamite: Rebel Heart.

World had also been scheduled to appear for Athena’s Metroplex Wrestling promotion on September 18, but was forced to withdraw.

“Maya World is out of action due to surgery so that’s why she isn’t on TV now with the Persephone program,” Meltzer wrote. “The belief is she’ll be out for a couple of months.”

World lost the TBS Championship to Persephone at AEW All In 2026 following interference from Britt Baker.

Baker continued their ongoing feud on social media after the report surfaced, sarcastically writing:

“Gutted. It’s always the good ones smh. Get well soon if this is true Maya World”

World fired back and teased that her absence may not last quite as long as expected.

“ykw, yeah! you and perse just don’t watch your back at all for ‘months.’”

Persephone will defend the TBS Championship in an open challenge at AEW All Out this Saturday. World, Hyan and Thunder Rosa have all been specifically banned from answering the challenge.