An update on a pair of former world champions in All Elite Wrestling has surfaced.

Private Party’s contract status has once again become a topic of conversation following recent speculation about a potential jump.

As noted last year, the duo generated interest from WWE around the same time rumors surfaced suggesting their AEW deals could be nearing expiration.

At the time, there was talk that their contracts may not have lined up exactly, adding further intrigue to their situation.

Since then, the only notable update had been that both talents were spotted backstage at select AEW events.

Now, there appears to be more clarity.

Over the past week, inquiries were made regarding Private Party in connection with the “mystery” tag team set to compete on AEW Dynamite for a title opportunity.

While no definitive answer was given as to whether they are indeed the mystery entrants, sources did provide a firm update on their overall status.

Private Party remains under contract with AEW.

In fact, multiple sources indicated that the team is still with the company, shutting down immediate speculation about a potential WWE move.

Even more telling?

Everyone spoken to regarding the situation suggested fans should expect to see Private Party back in AEW before seeing them appear in WWE.

