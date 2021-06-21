Fightful Select has an update on the all-women’s promotion WOW (Women of Wrestling), which has been on hiatus since 2019. Founder David McLane had stated earlier this year that he was hoping to hold a new set of tapings and distribute the footage this coming fall, but the report indicates that may not be the case.

The publication states that they’ve spoken to a many members of the WOW roster, all who revealed that had not been given a significant update on the company’s future. Some of the talent even added that they hadn’t heard from WOW for over a year, with many wondering if the hiatus was just extended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

AXS TV dropped WOW from their programming in 2020 due to the pandemic. The company’s top champion since the last taping was The Beast, with Diamante and Kiera Hogan holding the WOW tag titles.

