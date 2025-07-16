A familiar face will continue to play a key role behind the scenes in TNA Wrestling.

During a new interview with Sean Ross Sapp ahead of this weekend’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view, TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed that Jazz has officially signed on to remain with the company in a backstage agent/producer capacity.

The former WWE legend returned to the promotion earlier this year after a lengthy run working behind the scenes with the NWA. In addition to her behind-the-scenes duties, Jazz also made an on-screen appearance in a battle royal match.

Jazz’s resume also includes time spent as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center, and she was notably in attendance at the recent WWE Evolution 2 premium live event held this past weekend in Atlanta, GA.

(H/T: Fightful Select)