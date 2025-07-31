A former world champion is on the comeback trail to WWE.

According to one source, former WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is “closing in on her return” to the company following a several month absence.

“The EST of WWE” last competed inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 41 back in April in a triple-threat match with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship. During the bout, Belair suffered a bad hand injury that resulted in her fingers being broken.

Belair returned to the scene in WWE briefly for an isolated appearance as the special guest referee for the No Disqualification match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at the second-ever WWE Evolution all-women’s premium live event earlier this month.

The aforementioned source noted that Bianca Belair is expected to be medically cleared this upcoming week for her highly-anticipated in-ring return, and as a result, could be back inside the squared circle as soon as the first episode of WWE SmackDown following the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event this weekend.

An additional source noted that Belair will not be cleared ahead of this weekend, making it unlikely that she will get physically involved if she appears at all at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this Saturday and Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In a new CBS Sports interview that dropped earlier this week, Bianca Belair addressed the mystery surrounding her WWE medical clearance due to the broken fingers issues she has been dealing with since this year’s show on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this past April. In an “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” interview this week, Belair shed some more light on the situation.

(H/T: WrestleVotes)