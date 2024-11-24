Stephanie McMahon, the former WWE Co-President, has been spotted at several events in 2024, including UFC 309 alongside her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and at major WWE pay-per-view events like SummerSlam 2024 and WrestleMania 40. However, according to a report by PWInsider Elite, she currently does not hold an active role within WWE.

Despite this, Stephanie has been seen at WWE’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, though it remains unclear if her recent visits suggest she is preparing to return to a formal position in the company.

