Two WWE stars are currently dealing with injury-related setbacks following recent television developments.

Stephanie Vaquer’s situation was addressed on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, where she was written off television in a backstage attack. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez ambushed Vaquer, with Perez driving an equipment box into her shoulder during the segment.

Michael Cole later provided an update on commentary, noting that Vaquer suffered a second-degree AC sprain as a result of the assault and “would be out for a bit.”

The injury itself is said to be legitimate, and is believed to be the same sprain referenced on the broadcast. However, it remains unclear exactly when or how the injury was originally sustained.

Vaquer was last seen in action at WrestleMania 42, where she came up short in a match against Liv Morgan.

Not ideal timing.

Meanwhile, Talla Tonga has also been sidelined, though for a different reason. Tonga has not appeared on WWE programming since the April 17 episode of SmackDown, where he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

His absence from last Friday’s show raised some eyebrows, especially given the roster cuts that took place that same day. With no mention of Tonga on the broadcast, some fans questioned whether he may have been released.

That is not the case.

Tonga is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, but the expectation is that he will be back in action relatively soon.

(H/T: Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com)