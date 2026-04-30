Stephanie Vaquer could be facing an extended absence from WWE television.

The former Women’s World Champion has been out of action since shortly after WrestleMania 42, where she dropped the title to Liv Morgan. Vaquer has notably not appeared on WWE programming in the time since, sparking questions about her status.

According to the latest backstage rumblings, Vaquer is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future, with no clear timetable currently set for her return.

There has been internal speculation suggesting she could be out for at least six weeks, though that timeframe has not been confirmed and remains fluid.

That said, there is some optimism within WWE that Vaquer could potentially make her return in time for SummerSlam—but as of now, nothing is guaranteed.

For now, it appears WWE will be without one of its top women’s stars as the road to SummerSlam continues.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)