Stephanie Vaquer’s ankle injury coming out of WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is reportedly legitimate, although the former Women’s World Champion isn’t expected to miss much time.

During Monday’s post-Money in the Bank episode of WWE Raw on October 12, Vaquer appeared in a backstage segment where it was revealed that she was receiving treatment for an ankle injury suffered during Saturday’s premium live event.

Vaquer downplayed the situation during the segment, describing the injury as “nothing” and insisting she would be fine within a few days.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the injury is legitimate rather than part of an ongoing storyline.

“The Vaquer injury from the PPV match was legit, not storyline, but she’s not expected to be out for very long,” Meltzer wrote.

The update comes as WWE appears to be moving toward a program between Vaquer and Becky Lynch following their involvement in the Women’s World Championship match at Money in the Bank.

Liv Morgan captured the title by defeating Vaquer and Lynch in a triple threat match at the October 10 event.

Vaquer and Lynch subsequently confronted one another on Raw, with both women blaming the other for the outcome of the championship match.

While WWE has yet to officially announce a singles match between the two, their confrontation suggests a potential showdown once Vaquer is cleared to return to the ring.