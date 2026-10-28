There appears to be some uncertainty surrounding Stephanie Vaquer’s current WWE status following her unexpected absence from Monday night’s episode of Raw.

Vaquer announced over the weekend that she had been medically cleared from an ankle injury and was ready to return to action against Becky Lynch on the October 26 episode of WWE Raw.

However, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce opened Monday’s broadcast by announcing that Vaquer had not been cleared to compete, contradicting her previous announcement.

According to one source, Vaquer’s absence is believed to be related to an illness rather than the ankle injury that previously sidelined her. Another source indicated that the former WWE Women’s World Champion could be “out indefinitely.”

Vaquer last competed during WWE’s live events in Hawaii on October 16 and 17. Earlier this month, she participated in a Triple Threat Match against Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch at WWE Money in the Bank, where Morgan captured the WWE Women’s World Championship.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Questions have arisen regarding Stephanie Vaquer’s medical availability heading into #WWERaw, Adam Pearce will address everything on tonight’s show. 📍: Fresno, CA

🎟️: https://t.co/XvOhUdqV8X

📺: 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider.com & False Finish HQ)