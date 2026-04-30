Stephen A. Smith’s potential involvement with WWE is starting to gain traction.

The outspoken ESPN personality has been the subject of growing internal buzz, with those connected to the situation said to be “pleased and enthusiastic” about the possibility of him playing a role in WWE’s expanding media landscape.

Smith is known to have a strong relationship with several key figures within TKO Group Holdings, which has only fueled further discussion about how he could fit into the company’s plans moving forward.

There has already been talk of a potential payoff tied to his involvement, with ideas reportedly being pitched for sometime this summer.

Interesting timing.

Smith himself has previously indicated that WWE President Nick Khan encouraged him to explore getting involved, adding another layer to the ongoing speculation.

For now, nothing has been officially announced—but momentum appears to be building behind the scenes.

I’m not apologizing for a damn thing @DanhausenAD. Not a damn thing. Curse or no curse, the @nyknicks have NO BUSINESS losing this series to the @ATLHawks — no matter how good that young team is. No business. If the @Knicks lose this series, heads need to roll. Period. President!… https://t.co/RX6frRTRAI — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 24, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)