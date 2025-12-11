Steven Borden made a strong early impression in Atlanta, and those in the building say AEW may have something on their hands.

Multiple attendees noted that Borden, the son of Sting, looked very good during his AEW dark match debut on Wednesday night. The reaction reportedly started the moment his name appeared on the Tron, with the crowd giving him a warm babyface welcome (see photo below).

Borden hit the stage to Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” a choice that set the tone immediately. One fan described him as the “spitting image of a younger Sting,” down to the black tights and straightforward presentation that leaned into classic babyface energy.

Fans chanting “Steve!” added a cool, old-school vibe.

We’re told Borden’s selling stood out, and his comeback sequence, especially the punches, drew noticeably positive responses from the crowd. Those in attendance said the audience got behind him more and more as the match progressed.

Borden has been training with Darby Allin, and based on early in-person reactions, that work appears to be paying off.

