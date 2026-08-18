Steven Borden appears to have found a home in AEW as he continues gaining experience in the ring.

Borden, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sting, is believed to be signed with AEW after becoming a regular presence at the company’s events. He has been working dark matches consistently and has now competed in more than two dozen matches.

Borden was already expected to land a deal with AEW late last year, when he had only wrestled a pair of matches. He has since continued developing behind the scenes while adding significantly more in-ring experience.

Steven may not be the only one of Sting’s sons pursuing a wrestling career.

His brother Garrett Borden has also been training as a professional wrestler and has begun working matches. While there’s no confirmation that Garrett has signed with AEW, he is reportedly on the company’s radar.

Both Steven and Garrett appeared alongside their father during Sting’s retirement run in AEW, including his final match at Revolution 2024.

(H/T: Fightful Select)