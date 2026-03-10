“A Texas Rattlesnake” could turn up in “The Lone Star State” for next week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Ahead of the March 16 episode of WWE Raw, which emanates from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, reports have surfaced regarding the possibility of WWE Hall of Fame legend ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin returning to make a special appearance to celebrate “3:16 Day,” the annual ‘holiday’ in his honor.

According to one source, WWE officials have had talks behind-the-scenes about the “Bionic Redneck” possibly appearing on the 3/16 show in Texas.

WWE officials are reportedly “very hopeful” things will work out.

The fact that WWE Raw falls directly on the 3:16 Day date of March 16, and that the show is taking place from Austin’s former longtime home state of Texas, makes for the perfect storm for such an appearance to come to fruition.

Sources within WWE apparently believe there is at least a “decent shot” that ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin appears, noting that the decision is ultimately up to him.

“Stone Cold can do what he wants,” one source stated. “If he wants to be there, he’ll be there. If he doesn’t want to be there, he won’t.”

Advertised for the 3/16 WWE Raw in San Antonio are the returns of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, as well as El Grande Americano vs. OG El Grande Americano.

