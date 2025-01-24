The relationship between AEW and WBD has remained strong and continues to progress in a positive way.

In 2025, AEW began streaming on Max while maintaining cable viewership levels comparable to those before the streaming deal.

Although Max does not disclose streaming numbers, there’s encouraging news in this area.

Sources within WBD have revealed that official streaming figures are tightly guarded, even within the company, although AEW has consistently ranked among the top live sports events on MAX since debuting on the streaming platform.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding AEW on MAX viewership continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)