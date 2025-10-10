Some significant updates have surfaced regarding WWE’s creative direction heading into the end of 2025.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, longtime insider Dave Meltzer provided a detailed breakdown of several top matches and storylines currently penciled in for WWE’s upcoming events, including WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in early November and the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event later that month.

According to Meltzer, WWE is planning for Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to be headlined by a blockbuster World Heavyweight Championship showdown between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The match, which has been teased in recent weeks on WWE television, is expected to serve as the main attraction for the special.

“Currently three matches are scheduled, with Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk as the headliner for the world title,” Meltzer wrote. “The other matches listed are Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the women’s title. I think after all the recent booking that Cargill has to win here, because there’s no point to this match otherwise. Stratton has beaten her and it’s a tough match-up because thus far neither has made the other look as good as they’ve looked with other opponents. Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu is listed as a match where the winner would get a shot at Cody Rhodes for the world title.”

In addition to the Punk vs. Rollins main event, Meltzer reports that the SNME card also currently includes Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill, and a singles clash between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu with high stakes, as the winner will earn a WWE Championship opportunity against Cody Rhodes.

The WWE calendar then shifts toward the company’s next premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames, scheduled for November 29 in San Diego, California. Meltzer notes that WWE is planning for Cody Rhodes to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship on that show against the McIntyre vs. Fatu winner from Saturday Night’s Main Event, which Meltzer adds is “likely to be McIntyre.”

Another major match currently on the internal rundown for Survivor Series is John Cena challenging Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Meltzer also provided early notes on WWE’s planned WarGames matches for the event, revealing what could be two stacked multi-superstar battles.

“The War Games plans as of one week ago was a men’s match with Punk & Roman Reigns & Jacob Fatu & Jey Uso along with a fifth man, not yet decided but Jimmy Uso and LA Knight are the two candidates, against a heel team of Rollins & Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed & Brock Lesnar & Austin Theory,” Meltzer wrote. “The women’s War Games match at this point is listed to be AJ Lee & Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss & Iyo Sky vs. Becky Lynch & Asuka & Kairi Sane & Nia Jax & Lash Legend.”

If these plans hold, Survivor Series: WarGames would mark AJ Lee’s second in-ring appearance since returning to WWE earlier this year with a win at WrestlePalooza in her first match in ten years, and the continuation of the escalating rivalry between the Punk, Reigns and Rollins’ emerging heel faction.

Interestingly, Meltzer’s report also sheds light on the possible status of Austin Theory, who has been out of action since July due to injury. His inclusion in the tentative WarGames lineup could indicate that WWE intends for him to be aligned with Seth Rollins’ “Vision” stable, which also features Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and “The Oracle” Paul Heyman.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding these stories continue to surface. Make sure to join us here on 11/1 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event result coverage, and again on 11/29 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results.