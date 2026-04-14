Swerve Strickland’s recent absence from AEW television has raised some eyebrows, and now there’s a bit more clarity on what’s been going on behind the scenes.

Strickland has been off AEW programming for several weeks, with his last appearance coming in late March. On that episode of AEW Dynamite, he competed against Kenny Omega but ultimately came up short in the bout.

Around that same time, it was noted that Swerve was not scheduled to appear at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Instead, he was booked for a signing appearance on the day of the event, further adding to questions about his status.

Now, more details have surfaced.

Strickland recently spent time filming promotional material for Warner Bros. Discovery. However, there’s still no word on exactly what the project entails or when it may be released.

For now, his in-ring return timeline remains unclear.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this story continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)