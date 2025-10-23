A clearer picture is emerging regarding when a former AEW World Champion might make his return to All Elite Wrestling.

As previously reported, Swerve Strickland underwent surgery this summer to repair a meniscus injury that he had been dealing with since his WWE days.

Strickland had been working through the issue for quite some time, and the time off for the procedure was reportedly planned well in advance.

According to new information, the hope within AEW as of this past weekend is that Strickland could be ready for a “winter return” to in-ring action, provided his recovery continues without any setbacks.

It was originally believed that Swerve would take time off following the AEW All In pay-per-view, and while that ended up happening a bit later than expected, the extended break has allowed him to fully focus on rehabilitation.

Outside the ring, Strickland has remained active with his music career.

He recently shared a photo from the recording studio alongside Raekwon, showing that he’s been keeping busy creatively while away from AEW television. “Cooking up with the Chef Raekwon. Beats by Profit The Producer,” he wrote.

