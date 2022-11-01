The former T-BAR is headed back to WWE NXT.

After speculation following two recent vignettes on NXT TV, a new report from PWInsider notes that Donovan Dijak has been added to the internal NXT roster.

It was noted that he will be using the Donovan Dijak name, which is the name he used early on in his career, including ROH. He eventually used the Dominik Dijakovic name in NXT, and then T-BAR once he was called up to the main roster as a member of RETRIBUTION.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and others on his team have remained high on the 2015 ROH Top Prospect tournament winner, especially during his NXT days. It was reported back in early August how the new WWE regime was considering a re-package for T-BAR, likely to turn him back to his original NXT gimmick. It was noted that T-BAR had impressed officials with his WWE Main Event performances, which include a positive reaction from the Madison Square Garden on July 25, where T-BAR teamed with Akira Tozawa for a Main Event loss to Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.

Dijak originally signed with WWE in the summer of 2017, and remained on the black & gold brand until being called to RAW as a member of RETRIBUTION in September 2020. Following the end of RETRIBUTION, T-BAR continued teaming with Mace, now known as ma.çé of Maximum Male Models on SmackDown, but they split when Mace was drafted to SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft.

Dijak has worked numerous WWE Main Event matches this year, last defeating Alexander on September 8. His last non-Battle Royal TV appearance was a loss to Omos on the February 28 RAW, and before that it was a loss to Finn Balor on the December 6, 2021 RAW. Dijak’s last NXT match was a loss to Karrion Kross on the July 22, 2020 NXT show.

There’s no word yet on when Dijak will return to NXT in-ring action, but he is expected back imminently. You can see the recent vignette for Dijak’s return below.

Below is the latest promo for Dijak’s return to NXT:

