The Rock’s recent return to WWE SmackDown created major buzz, but not all of it was positive. During his promo, he vowed to elevate Cody Rhodes into the Undisputed WWE Champion he envisions while also warning that he would take a piece of Rhodes’ soul, expecting an answer at Elimination Chamber on March 1.

However, many fans found the segment unclear, and reports indicate WWE’s creative team was only informed of The Rock’s appearance hours before the show. Additionally, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, there was internal frustration over WWE’s promotional shift. The original Elimination Chamber ad featuring multiple stars was replaced with a version highlighting only The Rock, which upset several people within the company.

As WWE builds toward Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41, The Rock’s growing involvement continues to spark backstage discussions.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto results coverage.