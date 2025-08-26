The WWE-helmed AAA TripleMania XXXIII event has come and gone, and while it was considered a success, there was no shortage of notable WWE influence felt behind the scenes.

According to multiple sources, WWE President Nick Khan addressed those in attendance at AAA, assuring everyone that WWE wasn’t there to “change the company” and that “it’s still AAA.” While the comments were reportedly met with skepticism by many within AAA, there was said to be no outright negativity toward Khan’s message or the recent changes.

Several within the promotion noted that WWE’s presence was strongly felt throughout TripleMania, describing it as WWE firmly planting their flag within AAA. Even so, no one we heard from expressed issues with Khan’s speech or the way the partnership has unfolded since the acquisition.

As noted, The Undertaker is expected to be around AAA more frequently moving forward. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that himself, and “The Deadman” has already been described as an influential voice backstage.

WWE signed Undertaker to a rare 15-year deal that extended well beyond his retirement, keeping him tied to the company in a variety of roles. This includes his Six Feet Under program on the WWE Podcast Network, his Undertaker 1deadMAN Show appearances during premium live event weekends, and his involvement with A&E’s WWE Legends and Future Greats (LFG) program as part of the “Superstar Sunday” block of original content.

