The move of WWE Raw from USA Network to Netflix is coming soon.

Real soon.

With WWE Raw’s debut on Netflix fast approaching, talent still have some lingering questions.

For the past several months, WWE Raw has been running as a two-hour show, largely due to WWE’s temporary extension with the USA Network. While the original agreement was set to expire in October 2024, it was extended by a few months to provide a smooth transition to the Netflix era.

Talent who participated in the final WWE Raw episode before Christmas were not informed of the exact duration of Raw’s Netflix run. One WWE source noted that Netflix has no strict time constraints, suggesting significant flexibility in scheduling.

While SmackDown was recently confirmed to expand to three hours, there’s still no official word on Raw’s future format. Talent are currently on their Christmas break and are set to resume with the holiday tour on Thursday.

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface regarding the move of WWE Raw to Netflix starting with the debut episode on January 6, 2025 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

(H/T: Fightful Select)