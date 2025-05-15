Despite a past pitch for a heel turn, WWE currently has no intention of turning Cody Rhodes.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that WWE had floated the idea of a heel turn for Rhodes—the same one that ultimately played out with John Cena at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. At the time, those close to Cody weren’t on board with the idea. Several factors played into the resistance, including his continued popularity with live audiences both in the U.S. and internationally, as well as his strong performance in merchandise and ticket sales as a top babyface.

The topic was brought back into public discussion when The Rock recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, teasing the possibility of revisiting the storyline and referencing Cody “selling him his soul.” However, despite the buzz, there were still no plans in place to turn Rhodes heel as of WrestleMania. In fact, WWE had already mapped out babyface storylines for Cody throughout the year.

Sources within the company said they didn’t want to draw too much attention to the situation after The Rock’s comments, but emphasized that there was significant internal pushback against any heel turn. Many cited Rhodes’ major role in the company’s current box office and merchandise success as a key reason to keep him in his current role.

