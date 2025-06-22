There continues to be buzz surrounding the future of WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin following WrestleMania 41 weekend earlier this year.

Multiple sources present in Philadelphia during the event weekend noted that Austin privately suggested he “might have one more in him”—implying an in-ring return, not just another memorable ATV cameo like the one he delivered at WrestleMania 41, where he crashed into the ringside barricade to a big reaction.

While there’s no word yet on how he was feeling physically after the weekend, several people who spoke with Austin say he appeared open to the idea of a return, provided the circumstances were right. Although Austin previously stated that TKO hadn’t reached out to him since the company merger, he still made several appearances during WrestleMania week.

Over the past few years, a number of top WWE stars have reportedly expressed interest in working with Austin, should he decide to step back into the ring. One name that continues to come up internally is CM Punk, who has long been seen as a dream opponent for “The Texas Rattlesnake.”

