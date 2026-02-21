Speculation is once again heating up regarding a potential blockbuster celebrity clash in WWE.

Talk of a high-profile showdown between Logan Paul and Bad Bunny has resurfaced in recent weeks, with WrestleMania 42 being floated internally and among fans as a possible landing spot for the long-discussed encounter. The idea has long been viewed as one of WWE’s most intriguing crossover attractions, given both men’s proven in-ring performances.

However, according to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that despite renewed chatter, there are currently no concrete plans in place for either a singles bout or a tag team match between the two. Meltzer clarified that there is “no match in the books between them right now,” though he stopped short of dismissing the possibility outright.

In other words, it’s not happening.

At least not yet.

Internally, there remains an expectation that the match could eventually materialize. Timing appears to be the biggest hurdle. WWE’s premium live event calendar is already stacked, with multiple long-term storylines mapped out heading into WrestleMania season and beyond, making it difficult to slot in a celebrity-driven program without reshuffling major creative plans.

That said, WWE has reportedly reached out to Bad Bunny about appearing at WrestleMania in some capacity, even if it’s not for a match.

Both Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have earned praise for their commitment inside the squared circle, exceeding expectations and delivering in high-pressure spots. A clash between the two on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” would likely generate significant mainstream buzz, something that could be valuable for a WrestleMania event rumored to be facing slower-than-expected ticket sales.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

