Kenny Omega has recovered and is back in action with both AEW and NJPW.

However, one highly anticipated match never actually made it past the speculation stage.

There have been those who have questioned why last year’s NJPW-released video featuring Omega and Japanese wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi never led to anything.

Before his return, Omega visited Japan and reunited with Tanahashi. Not long after, NJPW released a video hinting at the possibility of the two teaming up at Wrestle Dynasty. However, sources indicate that AEW’s creative team had not formally discussed any such plans at the time.

Additionally, insiders within New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed that there was never an actual plan in place for Omega and Tanahashi to team up or face off. Instead, the video was simply edited in a way that fueled speculation and excitement.

