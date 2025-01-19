A new update surrounding Tessa Blanchard’s status with TNA Wrestling has surfaced.

After her surprise return to the company in December, Blanchard stated that she wasn’t under contract and was simply appearing to face Jordynne Grace.

However, Fightful Select is reporting that multiple sources within TNA Wrestling have contradicted this claim, saying that Blanchard is indeed signed to the company. The details of her contract, including its length or nature, have not been confirmed. As of now, it’s unclear why she made the statement about not being signed.

Blanchard is scheduled to face Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis on Sunday night.