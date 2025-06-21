The latest update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provides new details on the statuses of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker, and Jack Perry in AEW.

There’s been little movement regarding Juice Robinson, who has been sidelined since November after breaking his fibula in a match against Will Ospreay. Robinson was originally slated to compete in the Continental Classic but was ultimately replaced by Komander. He now says he’s “not far” from a return to the ring.

Britt Baker has also been off television since her November 2023 match on Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford. While her contract runs through 2026, AEW could potentially add time to it due to her injury-related absence.

As for Jack Perry, he hasn’t appeared since losing the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024. Reports indicate AEW currently has no creative plans in place for him, mirroring Baker’s situation.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that next week’s episode of AEW Collision will air on Thursday, June 26 on TNT, instead of its usual Saturday slot. The episode will be taped on Wednesday, June 25, following that night’s live AEW Dynamite. The scheduling shift is due to TNT airing a NASCAR race during Collision’s regular timeslot on Saturday, June 28.

That same Saturday, WWE is set to present its Night of Champions event, which will air earlier in the day—consistent with WWE’s usual scheduling for shows held in Saudi Arabia. All three AEW shows—Dynamite (June 25), Collision (June 26), and Collision (June 28)—will be taped at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington.

And finally, AEW has an action-packed eight-man tag team match set for tonight’s episode of Collision.

Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia, and Bandido will team up to take on the quartet of FTR, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher.

The show airs live at 8 PM ET from the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington.

You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia & Bandido vs. FTR, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

* Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford

* Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox

* Shane Taylor vs. Swerve Strickland

* “Timeless” Toni Storm to speak live.