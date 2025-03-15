As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, a confrontation involving Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler took place a few months before Cargill’s injury angle.

Following an altercation with Baszler after their Triple Threat match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024, Cargill reportedly criticized the MMA athlete, saying that she needed to “learn how to work” after Cargill tapped out in a situation not intended to be the finish.

This reportedly created tension backstage, with Cargill’s promo about “demanding respect” drawing attention from the locker room, as several talents felt it referenced the Baszler issue.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared more details on the backstage heat on Cargill.

According to the report, Cargill avoids taking responsibility for issues in the ring and shows a lack of respect for other wrestlers.

One incident involved Cargill showing Baszler a bruise on her arm and telling her that she needed to “learn how to work.” Baszler responded by saying that if she really wanted to hurt Cargill, it would be obvious. This argument increased the tension between them.

When Cargill kept blaming others for issues during matches, Baszler confronted her directly. Since this was not a one-time occurrence, Baszler decided to address it.

The situation got heated when Cargill allegedly got in Baszler’s face, challenging her. However, Baszler stood her ground.

Those who witnessed the incident reported that other wrestlers and management stepped in to separate the two and calmed things down.

Later on, Baszler was asked to work with production on key spots for her scheduled television match.

This incident reportedly happened during the Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Belair & Cargill feud.

John Cena’s hairstyle has become a topic of fan discussion, especially with speculation about him bringing back his iconic buzz cut for his final year in WWE.

While his buzz cut was a signature look throughout his wrestling career, Cena seems to have other plans. As he continues his heel turn and alliance with The Rock, fans are eager to see both his in-ring actions and his evolving appearance.

With Cena set to return to WWE TV on RAW, recent photos have shown no visible bald spot, which has led to questions about his hairline.