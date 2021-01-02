As noted before, it was reported by Ringside News that WWE has plans for another big gimmick match between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match is booked on the schedule, and the tentative idea is to call the match a Firefly Fun House match.

There’s no word yet on what the Firefly Fun House match will consist of, but it could be like the match of the same name at WrestleMania 36, which saw Wyatt defeat John Cena. Orton entered the Firefly Fun House setup on last Monday’s RAW and destroyed it a bit, also damaging some of the Fun House puppets.

Wyatt has been off TV since being set on fire by Orton in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match at WWE TLC last month, but Alexa Bliss has been keeping the feud with Orton going. There’s also no word on when Wyatt will be back, but he should return shortly to set up the match for the Rumble pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for updates.

