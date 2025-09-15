A new report offers an update on Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW contract status amid growing fan speculation. With nearly three years since his debut, some wondered if his deal was nearing its end.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Castagnoli still has “a substantial amount of time” left on his AEW contract. Sources within the company reportedly claim that Tony Khan has been clear about wanting Castagnoli to remain with AEW “for a long time.”

Castagnoli’s most recent appearance saw him compete on the winning team in last week’s AEW Dynamite main event, a $500,000 10-man tag match. He teamed with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks to defeat The Opps and Brodido.