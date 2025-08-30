WWE recently returned to running live events, and talent are saying that they have enjoyed the experience.

The company is currently on a European tour, where house shows remain profitable, though in the U.S. non-televised events have become rare. Fightful Select is reporting that multiple WWE talents have said the lighter schedule has been a welcome change. One veteran noted that they prefer having more time at home, occasional weekends off, and the ability to recover between dates. They said,

“I don’t miss house shows at all. They’re fun to wrestle on, but the current method is much better. It makes sense that they still do them here and there, and it makes them much more special.”

Another performer said that with house shows cut by two-thirds, the events feel more significant and enjoyable.

WWE still plans to run its annual holiday live event tour after Christmas. According to company higher-ups, there are no plans to expand the house show schedule beyond international trips. They explained that the decision to scale back was influenced by multiple factors — costs, scheduling, talent health, and overall balance. It has also helped in contract negotiations, as reduced dates give wrestlers more flexibility.

Through August of this year, WWE has run just 15 main roster house shows, compared to nearly 50 in the same stretch of 2023. A source added that when WWE does run live events now, moments that stand out tend to generate even more buzz on social media.