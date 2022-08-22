The Good Brothers’ tenure with Impact Wrestling may be coming to an end.

The initial contracts for Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson were two years and were due to expire in late July. The two aren’t technically free agents at the moment, despite earlier reports to the contrary. It was reported that they agreed to extensions but committed to performing through August.

Fightful Select provided additional details regarding their agreements. The Good Brothers will continue to be a part of Impact through the Dallas, Texas, tapings on August 26 and 27.

Additionally, they will travel to New Japan Pro Wrestling for a few weeks in September, but by that time, they will be contractually free agents.

Fightful has previously heard that they have committed to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling on events leading up to the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom event.