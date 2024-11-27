The Hardy Boyz are once again the TNA World Tag Team Champions, but their status with the company wasn’t solidified until they signed new contracts this week. The deals are one-year contracts.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have had a strong showing in TNA Wrestling, capturing the Tag Team Championship at Bound For Glory. Matt returned to TNA in May, with Jeff joining him shortly after his AEW contract expired.

On November 27, TNA Wrestling confirmed that The Hardys re-signed with the company.

Initially, Matt Hardy was brought in for a set number of appearances but decided to stay after Jeff joined. Despite winning the TNA World Tag Team titles, The Hardys were not officially under contract until now.

Their new agreements allow them to continue working with TNA while also taking independent bookings.

Interestingly, TNA’s approach to talent contracts has evolved over the past year. Under previous leadership, many performers were required to sign contracts to appear, but the policy has since been relaxed.

