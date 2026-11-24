The contracts of two of TNA Wrestling’s biggest stars are coming up soon.

And the company is looking to keep them around.

According to a new report, the current TNA contracts of Matt and Jeff Hardy are nearing their expiration dates. The legendary tag-team signed one-year extensions with the promotion last fall.

TNA officials are said to be optimistic about retaining The Hardys, with the duo already factored into future creative plans. Re-signing the brothers is reportedly considered a priority within the company, given their status as two of the promotion’s top draws.

Neither Matt nor Jeff is expected to slow down anytime soon, as both are looking to continue their in-ring careers.

The Hardys are among the few acts in TNA currently working under guaranteed contracts.

Those familiar with the situation expect outside promotions to reach out to the brothers to gauge their interest in potential opportunities, with multiple companies expected to at least explore what The Hardys are looking to do in 2027.

(H/T: Fightful Select)