The IInspiration’s AEW arrival wasn’t just a one-off appearance.

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE, made headlines with their appearance at the AEW House Rules live event in Australia, where they arrived with a debut victory over Frankie B & Aysha in a tag team match.

After the match, the women’s wrestling duo issued a challenge to the locker room.

However, things didn’t exactly escalate from there.

The Brawling Birds, who are set to make their official tag team debut this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, answered the call. Rather than immediately mixing it up, The IInspiration opted to back down, leaving fans buzzing about what comes next.

Now, more clarity has emerged regarding their status with the company.

According to one source, “The IInspiration are signed to AEW on multi-year contracts.”

That update firmly establishes the duo as more than just special attractions for the Australian event. They’re officially part of the AEW roster moving forward.

And that may not be the only surprise.

The same source added that AEW has secured additional talent signings that have yet to be publicly announced.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding AEW signings continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select