As we reported earlier today here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Big BOOM! A.J. was dealing with a foot injury at AEW Full Gear 2024.

In an update on this, Fightful Select is reporting that AJ broke his foot earlier in the day but kept it under wraps, not wanting to disappoint the fans who were there to see him perform.

It was noted that A.J. was seen on crutches following the show.

