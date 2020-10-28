In an update on the situation with Kylie Rae, Fightful Select reports that there is no bad blood from within Impact Wrestling, and company officials are hopeful that she will be able to return in the future.

Impact is set to tape more TV from November 17 through November 20, and they have a lot of story-related points that are open-ended in case Rae can make those tapings. However, they are not pressuring her to return. It was also noted that none of the wrestlers Fightful spoke to had heard from Rae as of Tuesday morning.

Rae was scheduled to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Title at Bound For Glory last Saturday, but she was replaced by Su Yung, who ended up winning the title. Impact was still advertising Rae for the match as of the show. The Impact announce team did not specify what happened to Rae because they did not know what the situation was at the time. It was later reported by F4Wonline.com that the absence was not injury-related, and that Rae was in Nashville ready to work on Friday, but never made it to the venue on Saturday.

