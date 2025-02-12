Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that TNA has brought in a new executive in an Executive Producer role. Pwinsider is reporting that George Veras, who has a long and impressive background in broadcasting with organizations such as ABC Sports, NBC, CBS’ NFL Today series, the Cleveland Browns, and the Football Hall of Fame, among others, will be assembling his own team, which likely explains the recent departures, including Josh Mathews, who had worked as a Producer in the truck during events.

Additionally, Mark Brown, a former Director with Ring of Honor when it was under Sinclair Broadcast Group and who has experience with New Japan Pro Wrestling’s U.S. events, is joining TNA as a Director. It’s said that Brown has been involved with recent shows.

Although Anthony Cicione has left his role with TNA, he will remain with Anthem. Cicione served as TNA President for a year.

John E. Bravo and Ingrid Isely have been appointed to new roles within the Talent Relations department of TNA.

Bravo, who has appeared on camera in various capacities over the years, has long been considered a trusted backstage asset and will now bring his experience and knowledge to the department.

Isely, currently serving as the floor manager for TNA events, is also highly regarded by her peers and will be taking on an expanded role within Talent Relations.

Both Bravo and Isely are well-liked within the company, and their promotion comes as no surprise to those who have worked closely with them.

The department will continue to be led by veteran wrestler and executive, Gail Kim, who oversees all talent relations activities for the company.

For those wondering, there don’t appear to be any changes on the creative side of the company.