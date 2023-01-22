A new report has surfaced giving an update on Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, better known as the New Day, and what is happening with their podcast.

According to Fightful Select, the group hopes to get the podcast up and running again but have hit some roadblocks. Kingston tells the publication that they could do it via Zoom again but there is more magic when they are all together in person. Big E not being on the road due to his injury has also made things difficult.

The report notes that there is no guarantee the show could return at all. There have not been any new episodes since September of 2021.