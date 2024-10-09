As many of you know by now, MVP has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Fightful Select is reporting that MVP and Chris Jericho previously had a physical altercation on a past Jericho Cruise, which had resulted in some in the locker room questioning how they’d be able to coexist in Tony Khan’s promotion.

In addition to the physical altercation on the Cruise, there was another incident at an AEW hotel several years ago where the two men got into a heated verbal argument.

The report states that when MVP arrived to the arena on his first night on the job, he went directly to Chris Jericho’s locker room and buried the hatchet. Multiple sources have indicated that they don’t see the previous incidents between the two men being an issue moving forward.

Finally, it was added that MVP and Jericho were seen interacting backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings.