The American Gladiators reboot is officially underway, and its cast includes an unexpected blend of wrestling stars from multiple promotions.

OVW’s J-Rod and Jessie Godderz have joined the show, along with former WWE wrestler Eric Bugenhagen (Rick Boogs). Adding to the surprise, AEW’s long-absent Wardlow and Kamille have also been revealed as part of the lineup. The casting has raised some eyebrows — especially since longtime WWE star The Miz has been named as the show’s host.

There had been speculation that the crossover of talent from different wrestling promotions might cause backstage tension. However, sources within WWE told Fightful that they haven’t heard of any issues and expect the project to remain strictly professional. It is said that some cast members were simply caught off guard by The Miz’s involvement — not due to conflict, but because they hadn’t been informed ahead of time and were initially concerned about how AEW might respond.

AEW reportedly had no objections to the arrangement. The show is set to air on Amazon Prime, and The Miz’s hosting role is reportedly the result of producers securing a high-profile, relevant figure — rather than any formal WWE partnership.