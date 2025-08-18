A new update has surfaced regarding WWE’s September pay-per-view event, with rumors suggesting that it could potentially air on ESPN. As we previously reported on WrestlingHeadlines.com, WWE is targeting September 20th for the show, which would place it head-to-head with AEW All Out.

According to a report from Pwinsider, discussions within the broadcast industry indicate that the Indianapolis-based event might serve as a special presentation on ESPN, acting as a preview for WWE’s upcoming deal with the network’s streaming platform that officially begins in April 2026.

Notably, no September pay-per-view event is currently listed for Peacock. WWE has already delivered two major events in August — SummerSlam on August 3rd and Clash in Paris on August 31st — leaving September open. Sources claim WWE intends to formally announce the event and its broadcast details later this week. While ESPN has declined to comment, there are rumors that this will involve the “Wrestlepalooza” name, which was an ECW pay-per-view event that took place in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2000.

The show is expected to feature John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar as its main event, which could turn into a “Last Man Standing” match.

Brandi Rhodes has officially launched her new venture, Pinkerton’s Baby + Kids Children’s Boutique. The former WWE and AEW star took to Twitter on Saturday to share the news, announcing that the boutique is now open. She wrote,

“Today I opened my 2nd business. I cannot describe the feeling of inviting in so many wonderful people and families for the first time. Pinkertons website will be up and running for online orders very soon. I will keep you all posted!”

Brandi also runs Naked Mind Yoga + Pilates.