The Rock made his return to WWE at Bad Blood 2024. At the show, the Final Boss had a staredown with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

While there were some reports that The Rock wasn’t expected to appear at WrestleMania 41, he would later take to his Instagram account to state, “Don’t listen to that bullsh*t.”

According to a report from Fightful Select, several WWE sources claim that the company is a priority for The Great One these days and he’ll be making sporadic appearances whenever he wants. Several higher ups have said The Rock has made it very clear that he’s “part of the family” and will appear as often as possible.

Additionally, several sources at the Intuit Dome have said they’re hopeful that The Rock will be in attendance for the first RAW on Netflix in January.

As far as a report from Dave Meltzer stating that The Rock wouldn’t be at WrestleMania 41 is concerned, multiple WWE sources say they have no idea where that story came from and haven’t anything of that sort.

Finally, it was added that nobody really knows what The Rock is going to do six months from now due to his schedule. But for now, he’s set to appear at WrestleMania 41. One WWE producer added that if The Rock decides shortly before a show that he wants to appear, he will.