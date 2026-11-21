The Rock got people talking on Saturday morning, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a return to the ring is in the cards.

As noted, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared as the celebrity guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay on November 21, which emanated from the campus of the University of Miami.

During the appearance, The Rock confronted Pat McAfee over comments about Miami being “soft,” ultimately delivering a Rock Bottom that sent the WWE announcer crashing through a table.

The physical segment immediately sparked speculation about whether The Rock could be preparing for another match, particularly with WWE WrestleMania 43 approaching in 2027.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, however, there has been no indication that The Rock’s status for the event has changed.

“Rock gave Pat McAfee a rock bottom through a table which got a lot of people talking because of the physicality,” Alvarez wrote. “Unless there is a change, however, he couldn’t do WrestleMania this year because he’ll be shooting Fast and Furious.”

The update suggests that The Rock’s filming commitments remain a significant obstacle to a potential in-ring appearance at WrestleMania 43.

While a WrestleMania match may not be in the immediate plans, The Rock is scheduled to make his return to WWE television next weekend.

The Hollywood megastar announced earlier this week that he will be appearing at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

The appearance comes as WWE celebrates the 30th anniversary of his debut at Survivor Series in 1996.